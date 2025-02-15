Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Trish Stratus, & other WWE stars react after Randy Orton's wife, Kim, sends him an emotional message 

Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and several other WWE stars have sent Randy Orton and his wife a message after Kim posted an emotional message on social media. They reacted soon after.

While Randy Orton has been absent from WWE for a long time, his wife sent him a message, and talked about their 12th Valentine's Day together, celebrating the special day.

"Happy 12th Valentines Day my love. I couldn’t move through this world without you @randyorton ❤️," she wrote.

Several WWE stars reacted to the post, with Nia Jax, Trish Stratus, Natalya, and others all commenting. At the same time, Jade Cargill and quite a few other stars also reacted, showing their love for the stars.

The stars all reacted to Orton and his wife celebrating their special day (Credit: Kim Orton's IG)

Randy Orton has reason to return to WWE fast

Randy Orton's been gone from WWE TV for quite some time now, but with so much time gone by, fans are waiting for him to finally return to the ring. The star was put out of action after Kevin Owens hit him with a Piledriver that landed him on his neck. He was rushed to the hospital and was written off TV with the move. In that time, he's been home and has been spotted with his family several times.

Now, with his wife sending him messages and WrestleMania nearing, fans are wondering if the star will return to the ring around the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and if he will then directly go after Kevin Owens, who was his tag team partner until he chose to turn his back on him and go far enough to injure him to put him out of action.

The coming weeks should reveal more, as Orton's return appears to be nearing.

