Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and more WWE Superstars react to Tiffany Stratton's smug update following SmackDown

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton recently shared a smug update on social media following her win on SmackDown.

On the latest edition of the blue brand, the 24-year-old took on Naomi in a singles match. The two superstars put on a highly entertaining bout. The back-and-forth contest ended with the former NXT Women's Champion nailing her opponent with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to score the win.

Following her major victory, Tiffany Stratton took to Instagram to share a smug update. She shared multiple pictures of herself standing in front of a mirror, as she asked her followers a question:

"Mirror mirror on the wall who da baddest of them all????" she wrote.

The Instagram post caught the eye of various WWE Superstars. Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, and Cora Jade, among others, commented on Stratton's update. Several others, including Jade Cargill, Damian Priest, Raquel Rodriguez, and Cathy Kelley reacted to the post by dropping a 'like':

Tiffany Stratton opens up about her relationship with Ludwig Kaiser

The two WWE Superstars made their relationship public in 2022. Kaiser and Stratton have been on different shows for a long time, as Imperium has been an integral part of RAW, and the former NXT Women's Champion was an integral part of WWE's developmental brand before moving to SmackDown.

In a recent Tik-Tok video, Tiffany Stratton opened up about how challenging it has been for the real-life couple to be on different shows. She further revealed they had very little time to spend together:

"As some of you may know, my boyfriend is on Monday Night RAW and I'm on SmackDown, which means we have opposite schedules, which freakin' sucks. We have the complete opposite of schedules. Like, he comes in Tuesday morning, I leave Thursday afternoon. We only have like two days together really because he's on the live shows every single weekend. But, it's okay," she said.

Stratton further revealed that the couple would soon be moving to their dream apartment:

"Actually, me and my boyfriend are going to be moving apartments soon and we're gonna be buying, like, our dream apartment. Not buying, just renting, but you get it. But I'm so excited because we live in a freakin' one-bedroom apartment and we just have so much stuff. All these suitcases - we practically live out of suitcases, so we just need more room to store everything. I have so much freakin' clothes, and, so does he, so we need a bigger closet, we need an extra room, we need it all, so I'm so excited.

The Buff Barbie has already become one of the crowd favorites on SmackDown following her incredible performance in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth. She would look to put herself in the main event picture and go after the WWE Women's Championship in the near future.

