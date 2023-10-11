Jade Cargill has one-word reaction to 31-year-old star's photo of her first run in WWE

On September 26, 2023, WWE officially announced that Jade Cargill had signed her first contract with the company. She recently appeared on an episode of NXT, following which a 31-year-old star posted a throwback photo.

NXT hosted one of the biggest shows in the brand’s history on Tuesday night. Fans saw John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, The Undertaker, LA Knight, and several other main roster stars appear on the latest episode of the brand.

Jade Cargill also appeared on the show in a backstage segment. However, the newly signed WWE star did not get physical with anyone, nor did she begin a rivalry on the brand.

Following the show, Diamond Mine member Ivy Nile took to Twitter to share a photo of herself and Jade Cargill from their tryout four years ago. The two were part of the WWE tryouts in 2019, their first time in the company.

Cargill reacted to the tweet with just one word and three emojis. She is currently reporting to the Performance Center.

"Right 💪🏾😈🤑," she wrote.

You can see her tweet below:

The former TBS Champion proved her worth in AEW before finally getting a contract in the company. She will likely appear on the top of the card on whichever brand she joins in the coming weeks.

WWE veteran believes Jade Cargill could suffer the same fate as Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was once considered the biggest female signing in WWE history. While The Baddest Woman on The Planest had a decent first run in the company, her return wasn’t too impressive.

On an episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Cargill would need a good character to get ahead in the company, as just using her name would get her nowhere. He used Ronda Rousey as an example to explain how things can go wrong.

"Look at what happened with Ronda Rousey. Do you think Jade Cargill is a bigger star than Ronda Rousey? You're nuts. She is not, but look at what happened," argued Russo.

The creative team must handle Cargill cautiously, as any wrong moves could severely affect her career. She is already a big name in the wrestling industry, and the right character and bookings can help her reach the top.

Do you see Jade Cargill as the future of WWE?