Jade Cargill pays tribute to AEW star; sends heartfelt message

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has honored a star from All Elite Wrestling ahead of King and Queen of the Ring. Nia Jax eliminated the 31-year-old from the Queen of the Ring tournament last week on WWE SmackDown due to a disqualification.

Jade Cargill shared a heartfelt message today on Instagram directed at an old friend from All Elite Wrestling: Dustin Rhodes. The former TBS Champion said she looked like Goldust in her outfit.

The 55-year-old has had a remarkable career and is still an active performer in AEW. He has not competed in a match since his loss to Samoa Joe on the April 10 edition of AEW Dynamite. Cargill noted that she missed Dustin Rhodes and you can check out her Instagram post below.

"Out here looking like the new Goldust @dustinrhodestx but in silver ✨🥰😜😎 miss you Dustin!!" she wrote.

Cargill's daughter was in attendance for her match against Jax last Friday night. Jax taunted the child and Cargill responded by hitting her with a chair. The Irresistible Force will be facing Bianca Belair tonight, with the winner going on to battle Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the tournament tomorrow at the premium live event.

WWE SmackDown star shares what she wants to see from Jade Cargill

Bayley recently disclosed what she is hoping to see from Jade Cargill on the main roster. Cargill is a member of the SmackDown roster and captured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Bianca Belair by defeating the Kabuki Warriors at Backlash 2024 earlier this month.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the 34-year-old was asked about Jade Cargill being added to WWE's women's division. Bayley said she wants to see consistency, work ethic, and a connection to the crowd from Cargill moving forward.

"I'm excited to have her. I think she's a very unique performer. Obviously, she has the look, so I'm interested to see what she brings to the division because I'm all about watching the division grow and what you can bring to the table, and I need to see consistency. I need to see you out there working, and I need to see that connection with the fans because I take this very personally." [2:23 – 2:44]

Bayley defeated Iyo Sky to become WWE Women's Champion last month at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. Only time will tell how long Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be able to hold onto the Women's Tag Team Championship.

