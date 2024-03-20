Jade Cargill, Raquel Rodriguez, and more WWE Superstars react to Liv Morgan's cryptic update

Several WWE Superstars recently reacted to Liv Morgan's cryptic social media update.

The 29-year-old returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event after being out of action for months. Following her return, Morgan instantly promised revenge on Rhea Ripley for injuring her. However, she failed to earn a shot at the champion as she got eliminated in the Women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber Matches.

Liv Morgan also lost to Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania XL opponent, Becky Lynch, in a singles match at the March 11 edition of Monday Night RAW. Despite recent losses, she remains hopeful of completing her revenge tour.

The former Women's Money in the Bank winner recently shared a cryptic update on Instagram, quoting Harry Potter's famous line:

"I solemnly swear that I am up to no good … all thanks to @mschf 🤭🖤📸: @themattycox," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

The Instagram update caught the attention of various names associated with professional wrestling. Several current and former WWE Superstars, including Jade Cargill, Raquel Rodriguez, Carmella, Mandy Rose, CJ Perry (fka Lana), and more commented on the post.

Here are some of the reactions on Liv Morgan's Instagram update:

Screengrab of reactions on Liv Morgan's Instagram post.

Liv Morgan opens up on Jade Cargill's WWE debut

Former AEW star Jade Cargill debuted in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, entering the contest at No. 28. Big Jade put forth an impressive performance and made it to the final three. Cargill eliminated Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Naomi before getting eliminated by Morgan.

While speaking in an interview with Lucha Libre Online during the premiere of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, Morgan claimed that the former TBS Champion would be a bigger star. The former Money in the Bank winner further pointed out that she eliminated Cargill from the Rumble as the latter was not ready for her:

"I mean, Jade [Cargill] is a big star and she’s gonna be an even bigger star but I did eliminate her. She was not ready for me, she was not prepared for me, she was not expecting me and I showed her exactly why you should never, ever, ever do that. You always have to prepare for Liv because you never know what I’m gonna do."

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill has not competed inside the WWE ring after her impressive performance in the Royal Rumble Match. It remains to be seen when the 31-year-old will start competing on a regular basis.