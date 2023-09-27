Jade Cargill reacts to messages from Bayley, Ricky Starks, Dustin Rhodes, and others after WWE arrival

Jade Cargill has been busy on Twitter since her arrival to WWE was announced.

Cargill has signed a multi-year deal with WWE shortly after her AEW departure. The fans are beyond excited over the idea of Cargill taking on the likes of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and others.

Shortly after news broke about Jade Cargill's WWE arrival, several top names took to Twitter to react to the big news.

Cargill responded to many of them, as can be seen below:

Jade Cargill responds to several top names after WWE signing

Jade Cargill on why she left AEW for WWE

Cargill recently chatted with David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide on The Masked Man Show.

The former AEW star revealed why she left All Elite Wrestling and signed a deal with WWE.

"I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no-brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn't easy, but it was easy," said Cargill. (H/T Fightful)

Cargill also shared her honest thoughts on signing with WWE:

"It feels great. I felt like I was in preparation for the grand stage. I felt like this was always the mission. I felt like the shoe fit. I felt like this was going to happen. Honestly, this was all expected. I'm excited to be here," she said.

It's only a matter of time before Jade Cargill makes her way to TV. Fans would love to see her compete against WWE's top women stars.

With WrestleMania 40 mere months away, it would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Cargill for the mega event.

