Jade Cargill reacts to Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame induction announcement

Jade Cargill has reacted to Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame induction announcement. WWE has confirmed that the 58-year-old is the first inductee into the 2024 Hall of Fame.

Heyman is currently a member of The Bloodline, working closely with Roman Reigns and his faction. Over the years, the veteran manager has accompanied superstars including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and others.

Taking to Twitter/X, Cargill reacted to Heyman's upcoming Hall of Fame induction by terming him the "Greatest Of All Time".

Check out Cargill's reaction:

Expand Tweet

Heyman is currently involved in The Bloodline's feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Wise Man will be in Reigns' corner when he defends the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Jade Cargill opened up about her first-ever WWE in-ring appearance

At the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Jade Cargill made her first WWE in-ring appearance. She eliminated Nia Jax from the Women's Rumble before being eliminated by Liv Morgan.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cargill opened up about her first in-ring appearance for WWE. Despite being initially nervous, the former TBS Champion was delighted after her first official match for the company. Cargill said:

"It felt amazing. You know, I was nervous at first 'cause I didn't know the reaction I was gonna get. But just hearing the echoes off the wall... How else could you not just go out there and show out for the crowd and the WWE universe. I felt accepted, I felt welcome, I felt warm, and it's only beginning."

Expand Tweet

In recent weeks, Jade Cargill has appeared on SmackDown. She recently confronted IYO SKY and Damage CTRL after Dakota Kai betrayed her former leader Bayley and rejoined SKY and The Kabuki Warriors.

Later, the former AEW star took to social media to tease challenging for the WWE Women's Championship at some point.

What are your thoughts on Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame induction? Sound off in the comments

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Are you happy to see Paul Heyman get inducted into the Hall of Fame? Yes No 0 votes