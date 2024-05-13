Jade Cargill reacts after sharing a wholesome moment with her daughter and 34-year-old WWE star

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently took to social media to react to a wholesome moment she shared with her daughter, Bailey Quinn, and a 34-year-old star. The name in question is Bayley.

During the latest house show in Macon, Georgia, Jade Cargill teamed up with Bayley to lock horns with Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane. Cargill and The Role Model emerged victorious in the bout.

Following their match, WWE posted a video on X/Twitter that showcased Cargill and the current Women's Champion sharing a wholesome moment with the former's daughter, Bailey Quinn.

Now Jade Cargill has taken to X/Twitter to react to the post. She thanked everyone in the crowd and wished them a Happy Mother's Day.

"Thank you guys for this moment. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Although Jade Cargill won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Bianca Belair, the duo have not teamed up since winning the gold. Cargill has already wrestled a few matches with Bayley on different house shows.

Dutch Mantell is excited to see how WWE would book Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

On last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Jade Cargill locked horns with Piper Niven in The Queen of The Ring tournament in which the latter showcased her incredible strength. For the most part, it was an even match. However, the current Women's Tag Team Champion emerged victorious after she delivered her trademark move, Jaded.

Cargill is now set to face her next opponent, Nia Jax, in Round 2 of the tournament. During a recent edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said he was looking forward to their clash and wanted to see how WWE was going to book it.

"I want to see that match, and I want to see how they put it together," said the former WWE manager.

Many fans believe Jade Cargill might go all the way to win The Queen of The Ring tournament as she is one of the toughest participants in the competition. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top at the upcoming premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback