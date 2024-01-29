Jade Cargill reacts to Triple H's statement ahead of WWE RAW

Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut months after first appearing in WWE, and now she appears to be set for her main roster run. She has reacted to a statement by Triple H recently on social media.

At the Royal Rumble, Jade Cargill made her way out to the ring in the No. 28 spot. She eliminated three stars and was part of the final three before being eliminated by Liv Morgan. Unfortunately for her, she was not able to get the win in her in-ring debut, but she still had an impressive showing overall.

Triple H was very happy with how the Women's Royal Rumble match turned out and took the time to praise three of the stars who made their returns and debuts at the event, including Cargill.

He praised Naomi, Liv Morgan, and Cargill, saying that the landscape of the WWE Women's division had changed at the Rumble and that the three women would have unstoppable momentum in WWE.

The former TBS Champion responded to the tweet with eagerness ahead of RAW:

"LETS GOOOOOO 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾#ROYALRUMBLE"

Jade Cargill is yet to establish herself in WWE

Cargill is yet to be established within WWE despite her major debut in the company.

Although she's made her in-ring debut in the company now, Jade Cargill is far from established. Her position as one of the last three showed that there's a lot of trust in her, as did Triple H's post after her debut.

However, at this time, she does not have a brand of her own, be it RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT.

Fans will have to wait to see where she finally ends up going, and when she finally does, whether she gets the push that fans want to see from her at this time.

Which brand will Jade join in the coming weeks? Share your predictions in the comments below.

