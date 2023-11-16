Jade Cargill returns to the WWE Performance Center

Jade Cargill continues to prepare for her in-ring debut for WWE after the company pulled out all the stops to announce her signing in late September.

After a rookie run with AEW that included a 60-match undefeated streak, and a 508-day reign with the AEW TBS Championship, it was announced on September 26th that WWE had signed Cargill to a multi-year contract. WWE also announced that Cargill had begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Cargill then made a few special appearances at WWE Fastlane, RAW, NXT and SmackDown. Cargill is now back at the WWE Performance Center to continue in-ring training for her first WWE match. PWInsider reported today that Cargill was back in Orlando at WWE's premier training facility.

Expand Tweet

The 31-year-old Cargill met with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H on the Fastlane Kick off pre-show last month, which was her official WWE TV debut. She then had encounters with top superstars on all three of WWE's main TV shows, but it remains to be seen which brand Cargill will be assigned to first.

Ric Flair issues words of advice to Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has a long list of potential top talent opponents in WWE, but she may want to avoid Charlotte Flair, says legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The Queen and Big Jade recently faced off on an episode of WWE SmackDown, which led to lots of fan speculation on a potential match between the two. The Nature Boy addressed the Flair vs. Cargill backstage showdown during an interview with ComicBook, and warned Cargill to stay away. More on Ric's comments can be found here.

While it may be some time before we get Flair vs. Cargill, one opponent that could be in Cargill's future is Lyra Valkyria, the current NXT Women's Champion. The star already had words for Cargill.

Who in WWE should Jade Cargill feud with first? Do you want to see her bypass NXT for the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer