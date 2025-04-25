Jade Cargill reveals new nickname after WrestleMania 41, ahead of WWE SmackDown 

  • home icon
By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 25, 2025 23:35 GMT
Jade Cargill poses in front of Naomi at WWE WrestleMania 41
Jade Cargill poses in front of Naomi at WWE WrestleMania 41 [Photo Credit: wwe.com]

WWE is preparing to present SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 in just under an hour. Jade Cargill made her Show of Shows singles debut in Las Vegas to continue her violent war from the blue brand. The fan-favorite is ready to add to her momentum and has the perfect moniker to rally the fans with.

Big Money Jade returned from hiatus earlier this year and immediately went to war with Naomi over last November's sneak attack. As the Bianca Belair situation loomed on the horizon, Cargill and The Glow fought for nine minutes at WrestleMania Saturday. Cargill used Jaded to finish the bout, with Michael Cole declaring the win to be a star-making moment for the 32-year-old. Jade later shocked the wrestling world with a very telling vignette of her own.

Cargill is ready for WrestleMania fallout on tonight's SmackDown, and is billing herself to the WWE Universe as 'Your Favorite Superhero.' Jade took to Instagram to share her WrestleMania photo shoot, announcing that she shines too bright to be dimmed, and touting her 2-0 record on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"You can’t dim what was born to blind. [high voltage emoji] #WRESTLEMANIA41 , 2-0. #YOURFAVORITESUPERHERO," Jade Cargill wrote with the photos below.
John Cena will be featured on tonight's post-WrestleMania SmackDown episode from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX. The new Undisputed WWE Champion's appearance was confirmed by officials, while Cody Rhodes is also being advertised.

The show will also feature the reveal of a mystery superstar, Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green defending against Zelina Vega, and a TLC Match with DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns challenging the WWE Tag Team Champions, the Street Profits.

