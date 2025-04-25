Create
  • WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: NEW CHAMPIONS CROWNED! John Cena's newest feud; MASSIVE RETURN? Insane stipulation match; Will Cody Rhodes respond?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 25, 2025 15:58 GMT

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

15:58 (GMT)25 APR 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on USA Network. Tonight's show will be the SmackDown after WrestleMania special so all eyes should be on the big television episode. There are many lingering questions.

What will Randy Orton or John Cena say after The Viper nailed Cena with an RKO on RAW? Will Cody Rhodes appear and speak after his shocking WrestleMania loss? Is Aleister Black back in WWE and the man behind the spooky vignettes? Who is next for Tiffany Stratton? 

The following has been promoted for tonight:

- TLC Match: The Street Profits vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns.
- The person behind the mysterious vignettes will appear. 
- Fallout from WrestleMania 41.
- New champions will appear.
- And more!

Be sure to return here beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action for the entire three hour edition of the blue brand. 
