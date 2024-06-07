Jade Cargill sends 2-word message to Saraya ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently took to social media to send a two-word message to AEW star Saraya, formerly known as Paige, ahead of the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. The upcoming spectacle will be held on June 15, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Before jumping ship to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023, Cargill made a huge name in All Elite Wrestling, where she became the longest-reigning TBS Champion. The 32-year-old star is also making waves in the Stamford-based promotion as she is the current Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair and many people expect the duo to put their titles on the line at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, Saraya started her career with WWE in 2011 and made a huge name by winning several titles, including the NXT Women's Championship and the Divas Championship twice. The 31-year-old star left the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 and has since won the AEW Women's World Championship after joining the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Saraya recently took to Instagram to upload photos of herself from the set of her real-life boyfriend Ronnie Radke's song, calling it one of her favorite music videos. This post caught Jade Cargill's attention and she left a two-word comment on it.

"Sooo hot," Jade Cargill commented.

Check out Jade's comment on Saraya's Instagram post below:

A screenshot of Jade Cargill's comment on Saraya's Instagram post.

What the future has in store for The Storm remains to be seen.

Former WWE head writer was full of praise for Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair after RAW

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that anyone who watches Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair on television knows that they are stars.

Russo also mentioned that he did not like when Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn attacked the duo during their bout against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler which ended the match in a DQ.

"Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are stars. Stars, bro. Anybody puts on this program and they see these two women, they see stars. Without a shadow of a doubt. And then what do they do? They get jumped by two homeless women. Really? That's the problem with the show, guys," Vince Russo said. [9:54 - 10:22]

Check out the podcast below:

It will be interesting to see if Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Clash at the Castle 2024.

