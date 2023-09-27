Jade Cargill sends 9-word message to her "best friend" after WWE signing

Jade Cargill had a heartfelt message for her AEW friend after recently signing with WWE.

Jade Cargill and Ricky Starks both found their footing in AEW during the company's initial years. While Ricky won the FTW Championship early on in his AEW run, Jade Cargill became a dominant force after she won the TBS Championship.

Cargill went on an impressive 60-match win streak and held the TBS Championship for more than 500 days, making her the longest-reigning champion in AEW's history. Her impressive title reign came to an end when she lost the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander.

Following the loss, Cargill took some time off in the ring, and returned a couple of weeks later to challenge the same woman that beat. Cargill lost again, in what was reported as her final AEW match. Since then, rumors have been doing the rounds that Cargill was headed to WWE which was confirmed recently

The news of her WWE signing led Ricky Starks to say that he was proud of her. In response, the former TBS Champion sent a heartfelt message to Starks, thanking him for everything.

"My best friend. I am so thankful for you."

Check out the tweet here:

Jade Cargill disclosed why she joined WWE

Cargill was doing so well during her time in AEW, which prompted a lot of people to wonder why she left the company. The former TBS Champion did an interview with The Masked Man where she revealed that she joined WWE because she wanted to compete with the best women in the world.

"I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no-brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn't easy, but it was easy," said Cargill. [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how WWE uses her once she makes her in-ring debut for the company.

