Jade Cargill sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Former AEW star Jade Cargill signed with WWE early this year after having her initial tryout with the company in 2019. The 31-year-old recently took to social media to send a cryptic message to the fans ahead of SmackDown.

Cargill worked in AEW for over three years and had an iconic reign with the TBS Championship. Surprisingly, she never got a run with the Women’s World Championship in the promotion.

The 31-year-old has a lot of expectations attached to her coming into the company, and fans want to see her become a top name after the blockbuster announcement of her signing. Instead of reporting to NXT first, she could make her main roster debut soon.

The former AEW TBS Championship took to Instagram to send a cryptic message to fans before this week’s SmackDown. Check out her message below:

"Keep your mind on the grind and off of mine alright. ☕️"

WWE could bring Jade Cargill to the ring sooner than most expect. She is already known to be good in the ring, and fans want to see her take on some of the big names, including Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley.

It could lead to her debut on RAW or SmackDown soon, where she could come out to interrupt a current champion. It would be the perfect way to introduce Jade Cargill to the WWE Universe.

Shawn Michaels believes Jade Cargill is tailor-made for WWE

Shawn Michaels has been doing a great job at leading NXT. His work has earned him a lot of praise from fans and critics.

The Heartbreak Kid recently spoke about Jade Cargill's signing on the NXT No Mercy media call. He said he would love to work with her as she is tailor-made for the company.

"I got to meet with her briefly. Unbelievably, wonderful young lady. Very pleasant young lady. A few days here training, a hard worker. I'll tell you what, I certainly understand the buzz. She's an awesome specimen. A striking young lady and such a presence about her. I feel like that is something, she is a young lady tailor-made for the WWE and I think she has an incredibly bright future here, whoever gets her. I'd be lying if I didn't say that I wouldn't love to have her here in NXT, but wherever she ends up, I have no doubt that she's going to have great success," said Michaels.

Fans could see Jade Cargill work in NXT for some time and become the brand’s champion after defeating Becky Lynch. However, she has a higher chance of directly debuting on the main roster.

