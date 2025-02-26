Jade Cargill sends her first message after Bianca Belair and Naomi lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Jade Cargill has sent her first message after Bianca Belair and Naomi lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on this week's RAW. The EST and The Glow were dethroned by The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after a highly entertaining match.

The Storm has been absent from WWE television after being taken out backstage on SmackDown last November. She seems to be enjoying her life outside the squared circle, as the 32-year-old is currently on a vacation in the Bahamas.

On Instagram, Cargill sent a three-word message, reacting to a group photo featuring her in the Bahamas.

"🥰🥰🥰 we made it!'' she wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Jade Cargill's Instagram comment below:

Sam Roberts is "100%" convinced Naomi took out Jade Cargill

The identity of Jade Cargill's attacker has yet to be revealed. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts is convinced that it was Naomi who ambushed The Storm and forced her out of action.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, he explained how the 37-year-old superstar has benefited from Cargill's injury. She became one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, replacing Jade as Bianca Belair's tag team partner.

"[Do you think Naomi took out Jade?] A 100% I do. Oh, Naomi was so quick to go Bianca, 'You need a partner?' A 100%. I said if you wanna figure out who did that to Jade, who jumped her and threw her on the hood of a car, figure out who benefits the most from that. Naomi. A 100% it's Naomi. Yes, I do believe that that is who did it," he said.

While Cargill remains absent from WWE TV, her allies, Naomi and Bianca Belair, are preparing to compete in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. They will step inside the chain-linked circular steel structure with Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan this Saturday.

