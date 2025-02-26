Jade Cargill's current whereabouts revealed as WWE investigation flounders

Jade Cargill's current whereabouts have been revealed amid WWE's investigation into her backstage attack. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently provided security evidence that put The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at the scene of the attack but could not confirm they were the culprits.

Cargill used to be in a tag team with Bianca Belair but was replaced by Naomi after she was ambushed on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown. Belair and Naomi lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Following the title change last night, the former AEW star took to Instagram to reveal that she was enjoying her time on vacation in the Bahamas.

"Made it out the group chat again…🫶🏽🐚🏝️🛥️ #MyGirls #Lifers #GirlsTrip #Bahamas," she wrote.

There was a massive update today on Jade Cargill's rumored return to the company. The former AEW star is expected to return to action soon after missing several months of television.

Former WWE writer believes major stars were responsible for Jade Cargill's attack

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently discussed who was responsible for the attack, and suggested that he has known the answer for a long time.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show with Mac Davis, Russo claimed it was obvious that Bianca Belair and Naomi were the ones behind the attack. The legend added that he had known that for a while, and could not be convinced that Liv Morgan was the mastermind.

"Then again, let's tell everybody. Me and Mac, I think we told you five or six years ago that Naomi and Bianca Belair were responsible [for laying out Jade]. We told you six years ago. Are we still supposed to believe it was Liv Morgan?" [From 15:56 onwards]

Check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair captured the Women's Tag Team Championships twice as a duo before the 32-year-old's hiatus from WWE. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the storyline when Jade Cargill makes her long-awaited return to television.

