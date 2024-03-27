Jade Cargill sends a heartfelt message to fans ahead of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of the upcoming WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Jade Cargill has sent a heartfelt message to her fans.

Last week, it was announced that the 31-year-old star had become the newest member of the SmackDown roster. Since signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2023, Cargill has made only one in-ring appearance, which came in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The former AEW TBS Champion is set to make her first appearance as a member of the blue brand's roster on March 25, 2024, in Uncasville, Connecticut. Recently, she requested WWE fans to tune into the upcoming edition of SmackDown because "some big sh*t" was about to happen.

Jade Cargill recently took to X/Twitter to send a heartwarming message to the WWE Universe, thanking them for their support throughout her career.

"I love my fans 🥲🫶🏾. Thank you for rocking with me and having my back throughout the small of my career🩷," she wrote.

Check out Cargill's tweet below:

Former WWE Women's Champion wants to take on Jade Cargill

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax recently mentioned that she wants to go head-to-head against Cargill.

The two women crossed paths at this year's Royal Rumble Match. It was the former AEW star who eliminated The Irresistible Force from the Rumble, and the crowd went berserk after that.

On Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, Nia Jax said she and Jade Cargill could make magic inside the wrestling ring.

"I mean, look at Jade. You just look at her. She looks like she's molded from clay. She's incredibly beautiful and strong, and she carries herself so well. I would love to get in the ring with her. I feel like we could make magic."

Watch the full episode below:

Fans will have to wait for this week's Friday Night SmackDown to see what's next for the former AEW star.

