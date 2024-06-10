Jade Cargill sends message to CM Punk ahead of WWE RAW

Jade Cargill has sent a message to CM Punk ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Ohio. Cargill is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair.

CM Punk took to his Instagram earlier today to share a post of himself working out. He was sporting a Jade Cargill shirt and noted that he wanted to get as jacked as the 32-year-old star.

The former AEW TBS Champion responded by reposting Punk's post to her Instagram story ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. She also added a few flexed biceps emojis to CM Punk's photo and you can check out her message in the image below or by clicking here.

Cargill sends a message to Punk on Instagram ahead of tonight's RAW.

Jade Cargill and Belair will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (The Unholy Union) and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat Tag Team match at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland this Saturday night in Glasgow.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Jade Cargill

Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently spoke highly of Jade Cargill and noted that the latter stood out from the rest of the WWE women's division.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last month, Madusa complimented Cargill as a person. She stated the tag team champion was a good human being and has had several conversations with her in the past. Madusa noted Cargill was "well put together mentally" and loved the wrestling business as well.

"Jade Cargill, first of all, powerful name. Her statuesque is very prominent, different, stands out. And she is a good human being. I have met her, well through conversations, and she seems to be well put together mentally. That being said she loves the business. She has a great family life. Her husband, her kids, and I just, what a woman to have the full package," said Madusa. [2:29 onwards]

Jade Cargill spent several years in All Elite Wrestling but decided to leave the company for WWE last year. It will be interesting to see how long she and Belair can hold onto the Women's Tag Team Championship moving forward.

