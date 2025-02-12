Jade Cargill sends a message after Ricky Starks makes stunning WWE debut

Jade Cargill has shared her reaction to Ricky Starks showing up on this week's WWE NXT just a day after he was removed from AEW's internal roster. The two are good friends from their time together in AEW.

Starks had been away from action for quite some time in All Elite Wrestling for inexplicable reasons. After months of absence, it was recently reported that he was let go from his contract, ending a five-year stint with the promotion. However, none would have expected Ricky Starks to make his WWE debut so soon after his departure.

The former TNT Champion emerged from the crowd on this week's NXT and didn't have to introduce himself to the fans as they were already cheering for him. His debut has led to a flurry of reactions from the wrestling world. Jade Cargill, who was a part of AEW with Starks, has now reacted to his shocking debut. The currently injured star expressed her excitement over her "best friend" joining her in WWE.

"MY BEST FRIEND!!! So proud!" tweeted Cargill.

Starks was quick to take note of Jade Cargill's tweet and reacted to it:

"We did it!" posted Starks.

Considering just how talented Ricky Starks is, it's safe to assume he could have a successful run down in NXT and eventually on the main roster.

