Jade Cargill sends a message after Ricky Starks wins his first title in WWE

Ricky Saints (FKA Starks in AEW) is off to a great start in WWE, as he captured his first major championship tonight. His close friend and SmackDown Superstar Jade Cargill has sent a message to the newly-crowned champion.

During the latest episode of NXT, Ricky Saints dethroned Shawn Spears in the main event to become the North American Champion. The Culling made its presence felt and tried to distract The Absolute, but the latter managed to get the better of them in the end.

The match ended with Starks catching Shawn with a devastating Spear, followed by Roshambo to pick up the win.

After the show, Jade Cargill took to her X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Ricky Saints. She said she was so proud of her friend.

"LETS GOOOOO @starkmanjones!!!! Soooooo proud of you!!! #NXT #ANDNEW," she wrote.

Ricky Saints' post-match celebration was short-lived. Ethan Page rained on his parade and ambushed him as the camera stopped rolling.

It looks like the two former AEW stars will slug it out for the WWE NXT North American Champion in the near future.

