Jade Cargill sends a message to a top superstar who recently turned 34

Jade Cargill recently took to social media to send a message to her former All Elite Wrestling colleague, Ricky Starks.

Starks is a top superstar in the Jacksonville-based promotion and a former AEW World Tag Team Champion. He won the titles with Big Bill before the duo eventually lost to Sting and Darby Allin.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Cargill sent out a wholesome birthday wish dedicated to Starks. She later replied to Starks' response with another short message.

"Not long. My phone knows your face. Be happy I didn't drop the good ones lmao," Jade Cargill shared.

Check out a screengrab of Cargill's Instagram story below:

What the future has in store for the 31-year-old star remains to be seen.

Jade Cargill opened up about entering the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match

After entering the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Jade Cargill opened up about her first in-ring appearance for WWE.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former AEW TBS Champion stated how amazing it felt to step into a ring in the Stamford-based promotion. She also expressed her gratitude to the WWE Universe.

Jade Cargill said:

"It felt amazing. You know, I was nervous at first 'cause I didn't know the reaction I was gonna get. But just hearing the echoes off the wall... How else could you not just go out there and show out for the crowd and the WWE Universe. I felt accepted, I felt welcome, I felt warm, and it's only beginning."

Since competing in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Cargill has yet to step foot in a WWE ring. Rumors circulated that she was potentially competing in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. However, that was not the case.

Cargill, who eliminated Nia Jax from the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, could potentially face Jax in a singles match down the road. The Irresistible Force will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

