Jade Cargill sends a non-PG message to female WWE star after licking her: "B***h you liked it"

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has gone viral after what she did towards the end of Friday Night SmackDown. She has since broken her silence about it.

Ad

The Storm teamed up with Tiffany Stratton against Naomi and Nia Jax in the main event of the show. During the match, Cargill got hold of Naomi and licked her face before hitting her with a chokeslam.

Based on her response, it's safe to say that the former SmackDown Women's Champion did not like it. Naomi sent a couple of tweets, including a warning to Jade Cargill never to lick her again.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former AEW star quote-tweeted her rival and claimed that she liked it.

"Got my lick back 😛. B***h you liked it," she tweeted.

Check out a screengrab of the tweet here:

Image via @Jade_Cargill on X

Jade Cargill ended up pinning Nia Jax with a Powerbomb, but the more interesting bit came after the match. The Storm held up WWE Women's Championship before hesitantly giving it back to Tiffany Stratton. After that, Naomi attacked both women and stood tall to end SmackDown.

With that being said, the veteran is not quite in the WWE Women's Title picture yet. Cargill will face Jax in a number one contender's match for Stratton's title next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More