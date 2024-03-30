Jade Cargill sends one-word message ahead of official WWE SmackDown debut

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill is set to make her official SmackDown debut on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Big Jade has sent out a message ahead of the show.

The 31-year-old signed with the Stamford-based company in September 2023. The former AEW star made her in-ring debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the contest at No. 28 and made it to the final three. During her impressive stay of 11 minutes, Cargill eliminated Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Naomi before getting eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Jade Cargill recently signed with the blue brand and is set to make her official debut on the show as a SmackDown Superstar. She recently took to Instagram Stories to send out a message heading into the Friday Night Show. Cargill shared a graphic featuring her with the name of the blue brand:

"TONIGHT," she wrote.

Bloodline member shares his take on Jade Cargill's debut at Royal Rumble

The Bloodline is one of the most successful factions in the Stamford-based company. Group member Paul Heyman recently gave his honest opinion on SmackDown's recent signee's Royal Rumble appearance.

During a recent interview with Forbes, The Wiseman to The Tribal Chief opened up about WWE's current women's roster. The 58-year-old pointed out that there are many potential main eventers in the women's division. He gave an example of Rhea Ripley. Heyman further praised Cargill for her impressive performance at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event:

"Well, I think if you look at the female roster in WWE right now, there is a roster filled with women who have the potential to be multi-time WrestleMania main-eventers. Anybody who doesn't think that Rhea Ripley is going to be a top, if not the top star, is not paying attention. Look at Jade Cargill, who exceeded all expectations in the Women's Royal Rumble. Walking in, everybody said, 'Well, let's just see what she has. We don't really know what she has.' And absolutely tore the house down," Heyman said.

Jade Cargill is set to make her much-anticipated official SmackDown debut a week before WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen if Big Jade will find herself a match for The Show of Shows.

