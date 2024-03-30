Nick Aldis warns Jade Cargill ahead of WWE SmackDown debut

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis warned Jade Cargill ahead of the upcoming edition of the blue brand's episode.

During a recent appearance on the Gabby AF podcast, Nick Aldis pointed out that Jade Cargill has been itching to become a regular part of the main roster. The 37-year-old expressed his happiness over the former AEW TBS Champion deciding to sign with SmackDown.

"Jade has been absolutely itching to get started on the main roster. Obviously, I'm very glad that she's hung her hat on SmackDown with the Blue Brand. I'm not surprised, but certainly pleased that she made the right decision," he said.

Nick Aldis went on to warn Cargill of several superstars who feel SmackDown's recent signee has been getting extra attention. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion believes that she might receive a harsh welcome.

"I'd like to think that everyone will be professional, but I know that there are quite a few ladies on our roster who might have some choice words for Jade because they obviously feel like she's been getting a lot of attention and they realize that sometimes the best way to welcome someone to the bigs is to kind of show them what's in store for them if they're going to compete in the bigs. I'm sure Jade has plenty to say. I think the WWE Universe has been, you know, ever since the Royal Rumble especially, have been really waiting to embrace Jade as part of WWE. I think that the best is very much yet to come with Ms. Cargill, so I'm looking forward to it," said Aldis [H/T: Wrestling News.co]

Big Jade impressed everyone with her performance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The 31-year-old eliminated Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Naomi before getting eliminated by Liv Morgan. The former AEW star recently signed with the blue brand and is scheduled to make her official debut on the show tonight as a SmackDown superstar.

Jade Cargill shares a bold message ahead of SmackDown

Jade Cargill signed with WWE in September 2023. The former AEW star made her in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. That apart, she has only appeared on television as part of backstage segments.

Ahead of her first appearance on SmackDown as an official member of the roster, Cargill shared a bold message on X (formerly Twitter). Big Jade stated that a storm was coming as she reshared WWE's tweet about her being on the upcoming show.

"Weather reports say a Storm is Coming 🌪️⚡️," Cargill wrote.

Jade Cargill is set to make her much-anticipated official SmackDown debut a week before WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen if Big Jade will find herself on the card for The Show of Shows.

