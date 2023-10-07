Jade Cargill sends a one-word message ahead of rumored debut at WWE Fastlane

There are heavy rumors of Jade Cargill making her first WWE appearance at Fastlane tonight. Amid the speculation, the former AEW TBS Champion took to social media to send a one-word message.

Jade recently inked a multi-year deal with the sports entertainment juggernaut. She has been hyped as a megastar ever since the signing and the wrestling world is eagerly waiting to see what she can do in a company that many deem more suited to her.

It was recently reported that the 31-year-old will be present at tonight's WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event in Indianapolis where she could end up making her first appearance for the company. With the event around the corner, Jade Cargill sent a one-word message on social media.

The report also added that the former TBS Champion is slated to be a part of Monday Night RAW, which means that she won't be going through NXT like most new signings. This showcases the trust Triple H and Co. have in the star despite her being fairly new to the wrestling business.

Vince Russo pitched a booking idea for Jade Cargill in WWE

While Jade Cargill only has a couple of years of wrestling experience under her belt, the 31-year-old has always been touted as a huge star by fans and critics alike.

Jade signed with WWE with a lot of hype behind her, and fans are eager to see her go up against some of the greatest female wrestlers of the generation. A wrestling veteran pitched an idea on how could the company go about the star's booking:

"Here's the problem. They got to do something different with her. And I think there are a couple of really good hooks with Jade Cargill that they... isn't even in their wheelhouse. First of all, bro, if it's me, I'm doing one of two things to make her stand out. I'm using that master's in psychology, and I'm really gonna let her master being smarter than everybody else and getting in everybody's head and using that psychology against them. I'm really gonna master that art. Okay? And that's number one," said Vince Russo.

So far, WWE has only presented video packages to hype fans for Jade's debut. However, she is most likely to present at Fastlane PLE and could even attend the post-show press conference.

