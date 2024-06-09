Jade Cargill shares angry message with WWE Universe ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has sent an angry message to wrestling fans ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions addressed an issue she recently faced on social media.

The 32-year-old, alongside her tag team partner, Bianca Belair, defended their title against the team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark last week on RAW. The match ended in disqualification as The Unholy Union attacked the champions. The EST and The Storm defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the following edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Jade Cargill recently took to Instagram stories to reveal that her recent update was taken down by the social media platform. She questioned Instagram for deleting her post while also sending a message to the people who reported the picture that was removed:

Trending

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

A screengrab of the Instagram Story.

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill opens up about her first interaction with fellow teammate Bianca Belair

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair have quickly become one of the most beloved tag teams in the WWE's women's division. The duo defeated the Kabuki Warriors to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions at Backlash France. At WrestleMania XL, the duo had previously teamed up with Naomi to defeat Damage CTRL in a Six-Woman Tag Team match.

During her appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Cargill opened up about her tag team with Bianca Belair. Big Jade praised The EST while recalling her first interaction with the former RAW Women's Champion. She further stated that the two shared several similar goals and the wish to elevate the division:

"We're two strong females. We go out there with both a hybrid. She can do all the athletic things, and I can do all those athletic things. She's strong, and she's the EST. I'm just as strong or stronger. We're out here just, I don't know, like we just mesh. The first moment we met each other was like, ‘Hey friend, how you doing? Hey, friend, how you doing?’ It was just the easiest like we had just known each other for so long. And you know, a lot of our goals are similar to what we want for this industry, and elevating the division," she said. [H/T: Wrestling News.Co]

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are set to defend their titles in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match against The Unholy Union and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will look to extend their title reign at the upcoming premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback