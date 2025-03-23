Jade Cargill shares cryptic messages after getting taken out by Naomi on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill posted cryptic messages on social media following the latest edition of SmackDown. The Storm had a night to forget at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy.

The 32-year-old locked horns with Liv Morgan in a singles match for the first time in WWE. Despite delivering a praiseworthy performance, Cargill suffered a massive loss thanks to interference from Naomi. To add insult to injury, The Glow brutally assaulted the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion after the match.

Earlier today, Jade Cargill took to her Instagram account to send cryptic messages following her beatdown on the latest edition of SmackDown. She posted multiple pictures of herself with an image in the end that stated: "IT'S OK TO VIBE ALONE. People don't love you for real."

"Ain’t it crazy how they trying to play me like I ain’t the one! 🕷️," she wrote in the caption.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Bianca Belair shares honest opinion on the fallout between Jade Cargill and Naomi

Jade Cargill returned from injury at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to attack Naomi, suggesting the 37-year-old was the one who took her out in November 2024. She took out The Glow again the following week after the latter finally confessed to being the mystery assailant who injured Cargill.

Speaking in a recent interview on ESPN's First Take, Bianca Belair claimed the revelation was heartbreaking for her. The EST of WWE noted that she was hurt and could not focus on her upcoming Women's World Championship Match at WrestleMania 41.

"So it's very heartbreaking for me. I'm actually more hurt than anything. And it's really tough because I just won [the] Elimination Chamber, and I'm supposed to be going to WrestleMania [41] and having a big title match. But it's really hard to focus on that. So it's kind of bittersweet for me, like, I'm trying to be excited about this Elimination Chamber win. But I'm also hurt by the breakdown of the big three because we were doing amazing things, and we were really representing. So it's just a very heartbreaking time for me right now," Belair said. [From 0:48 to 1:13]

You can check out Bianca Belair's comments in the video below:

Bianca Belair did not show up on SmackDown last week to save Jade Cargill from Naomi's assault, indicating the 35-year-old was focusing on her WrestleMania 41 bout. It will be interesting to see if the rivalry between her fellow SmackDown stars affects her chances of winning the title at The Show of Shows.

