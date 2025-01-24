Jade Cargill shares cryptic three-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill shared a cryptic message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Cargill has not been on WWE television since being attacked by a mystery assailant in November 2024. Naomi has replaced her in the tag team with Bianca Belair and the popular duo is recognized as the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Ahead of tonight's show, Cargill took to her Instagram to share a cryptic message. She also shared some new photographs of herself, and you can check them out in her Instagram post below:

"Their search bar," she wrote.

Jade Cargill was attacked by a mystery star on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. The 32-year-old was slammed on top of a car and the attack caused Bianca Belair to be eliminated from the Women's United States Championship tournament.

The EST rushed backstage to check on the former AEW star, and Chelsea Green, her opponent, was able to advance. Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion last month at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jade Cargill makes a bold claim about her WWE future

SmackDown star Jade Cargill recently made a bold prediction regarding her future as a professional wrestler.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Jade Cargill noted that she was making money doing what she loved and was working with the best in the wrestling business. She also vowed to become a legend and that the people who criticize her now would be praising her down the line:

"So, I couldn't care less because my check still clears and I'm having fun doing what I'm doing," Cargill continued. "I'm working with the best right now. Who would say no to the position I'm in right now? No one, no one. And I can't help that God just gave me amazing looks and I'm going out there and killing it. I'm sorry, if that comes off cocky, it is what it is. I'm gonna be a legend. I'm gonna be a legend. And people can hate it, but it's just funny because at the end of the day people are gonna say, 'I seen the vision from the beginning,' so it's inevitable." [5:20 – 5:51]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Jade Cargill spent some time in All Elite Wrestling before joining WWE in 2023. Only time will tell when the former TBS Champion makes her return to WWE television.

