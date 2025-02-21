Jade Cargill shares cryptic update as hunt for her attacker intensifies

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill shared a cryptic social media update as wrestling fans await the revelation about her actual attacker. The Storm was taken out by a mysterious entity backstage on the November 22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The 32-year-old's tag team partner, Bianca Belair, tried to find the mysterious attacker but eventually teamed up with Naomi to focus on the Women's Tag Team Championship. The Glow replacing Cargill led to several wrestling fans and even stars accusing her of taking out the former AEW star. However, Naomi denied the allegations.

In an interesting twist, a backstage video revealed last week on the blue brand's show transferred the suspicion onto Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Naomi and Belair showed up on RAW to confront The Judgment Day members.

Jade Cargill will reportedly be back in action very soon. Ahead of her imminent return to the squared circle, the former WWE Women's Champion posted a picture of herself sitting on her knees in a black dress.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan claims she did not attack Jade Cargill

Former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan recently addressed the accusations about her and Raquel Rodriguez being Jade Cargill's mysterious attackers.

The 30-year-old denied her involvement in the attack while speaking on No-Contest Wrestling. Morgan pointed out that she wouldn't have kept it a secret had she taken out Cargill. She further called Bianca Belair and Naomi's attack on them uncalled for, calling it all a big misunderstanding.

"In the history of Liv Morgan, there's not been one time when I didn't scream and brag about whatever I had just done. How many times did I scream I stole Rhea's man? How many times did I scream I retired Becky Lynch? I think that this is a huge misunderstanding. I think that beatdown was highly, highly unwarranted. But I was there," she said. [From 41:29 to 42:04]

You can check out Liv Morgan's comments in the video below:

WWE had booked Jade Cargill as a force to be reckoned with before this storyline. It remains to be seen what the wrestling promotion has in store for The Storm following her return.

