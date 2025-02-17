Major update on Jade Cargill's WWE status - Reports

There has been a major update regarding Jade Cargill's status with WWE. The former AEW star has not been seen on weekly television since she was attacked by a mystery star on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis shared a video this past Friday night on the blue brand, revealing that Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were spotted leaving the area where Cargill was attacked.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Cargill has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center today. The report noted that the belief was that creative plans for her return would be set soon.

Naomi has replaced Cargill in the tag team with Belair, and the duo are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. The EST took to social media after Nick Aldis revealed the security footage on SmackDown and claimed that fans owed her an apology for suggesting she had something to do with Jade's attack.

WWE star Jade Cargill sends message to her critics

Jade Cargill believes that she is going to become a legend in the wrestling business and that fans who criticize her will eventually claim that they backed her all along.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Jade Cargill discussed some fans criticizing her in-ring work. The 32-year-old suggested that it was inevitable that she would become a big star in the company and fans would eventually change their minds.

"It's inevitable," Cargill said. "It's just wild to me. It's inevitable because at the end of the day when the chapter turns and everybody sits back and they're like, 'Oh, I've seen the vision, I've seen the vision,' I'm like, 'No, you didn't, but it is what it is.' Thankfully, with the internet you can pull up everything, right? And you can say, 'Okay, well, what was this?' Right?" [From 05:04 – 05:19]

You can check out Cargill's comments in the interview below:

Jade Cargill spent a few years in All Elite Wrestling before debuting with WWE at Fastlane 2023. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for her return to action in the weeks ahead.

