Jade Cargill shows off battle scars following WWE Evolution

Jade Cargill showed off her battle scars following a grueling match at WWE Evolution. The former AEW star battled Naomi in a No Holds Barred match at the PLE last night.

Cargill defeated Naomi last night at WWE Evolution after hitting the veteran with Jade off the top rope and through a table in the ring. She took to social media to react to her victory and praised the rest of the performers on the card.

The veteran showed off her battle scars following the No Holds Barred match as well, and you can check them out in the fourth photo of her Instagram post below.

"Last night was proof: I’m not just a moment, l’m a movement. Evolution shook—but the Storm stood still. ⚡️🌪️🫶🏾 👑thankful for these ladies 🫶🏾," she wrote.

Jade Cargill won the Queen of the Ring Tournament by defeating Asuka in the finals at Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia. As a result of the victory, The Storm will be competing for a title next month at WWE SummerSlam. Following her loss to Cargill at Evolution, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on IYO SKY to become the new Women's World Champion.

Former WWE star criticizes Jade Cargill's in-ring work

Wrestling veteran Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel on WWE's version of ECW, recently shared her thoughts on Jade Cargill's match against Asuka at Night of Champions.

Speaking on Ring The Belle, Martinez stated that Cargill was rushing things during her match against The Empress of Tomorrow and suggested that it was due to her thinking about the next spot in the match. She also noted that Jade Cargill was green in the ring and may have been nervous.

"I felt like some of the spots could have been executed a little bit better, and it would have made it more impactful. It would have put over both of them, and in my head, I was like, 'Are they being rushed right now?' I didn't realize that the Jade girl was green. Maybe it was just her thinking of the next spot cause she's nervous and doesn't want to mess up. I get that, and the executions with that finish, it just would have been, so even the that hook on the leg, I'm like, 'Come on!'" Martinez said. [From 14:42 - 15:13]

Only time will tell if Jade Cargill can become champion next month at WWE SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

