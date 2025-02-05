Jade Cargill shows off impressive body transformation amid WWE hiatus

Jade Cargill showed off her impressive body transformation during her time off WWE television. The former AEW star has not been seen since she was the victim of a heinous attack by a mystery assailant during the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

The former TBS Champion took to her Instagram account today to share several new photographs and looks to be in phenomenal shape during her hiatus from the company. The 32-year-old also added a two-word message, and you can check it out in her post below.

"Minding mine 🌤️," she wrote.

Check out Cargill's post by clicking here.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Trending

Naomi has replaced Jade Cargill in the tag team with Bianca Belair. The popular duo are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis launched an investigation several months ago following the attack on Cargill but has yet to find the culprit.

Jade Cargill makes a bold claim about her WWE career

Jade Cargill recently shared that she was very confident that she would be remembered as a legend one day.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter, Cargill noted that she was working with the best wrestlers in the world and was having fun. The veteran added that it was inevitable that she would become a legend in the wrestling business.

"So, I couldn't care less because my check still clears and I'm having fun doing what I'm doing. I'm working with the best right now. Who would say no to the position I'm in right now? No one, no one. And I can't help that God just gave me amazing looks and I'm going out there and killing it. I'm sorry, if that comes off cocky, it is what it is. I'm gonna be a legend. I'm gonna be a legend. And people can hate it, but it's just funny because at the end of the day people are gonna say, 'I seen the vision from the beginning,' so it's inevitable," she said. [From 05:20 – 05:51]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Jade Cargill signed with WWE in 2023 after spending a few years in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the popular star's return to action down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback