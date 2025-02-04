4 major clues that prove Naomi is Jade Cargill's attacker

Jade Cargill has not been seen on WWE television since she was attacked on SmackDown last November. Bianca Belair was in a match against Chelsea Green in the Women's United States Championship tournament at the time of the attack.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis launched an investigation following the mystery attack but has discovered nothing so far. Naomi has since replaced Cargill in the tag team with Belair, and the duo are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

Listed below are four major clues that seemingly prove that Naomi is Cargill's attacker.

#4. Naomi had the most to gain on WWE SmackDown by taking Jade Cargill out

Jade Cargill debuted with the promotion at WWE Fastlane 2023 after spending a few years in All Elite Wrestling. She had a dominant reign as TBS Champion in AEW before being dethroned by Kris Statlander.

Cargill and Belair were in their 2nd reign as Women's Tag Team Champions when the attack took place. Naomi may have been jealous of the former AEW star's success and attacked her backstage. She is friends with Belair, so it could have been easy for the veteran to convince her that she was not responsible for attacking Cargill.

#3. Jade Cargill eliminated the veteran from the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble

Naomi walked out of WWE alongside Sasha Banks, now known as TBS Champion Mercedes Moné in AEW, in 2022. She spent some time in TNA Wrestling and captured the Knockouts Championship in the promotion. The SmackDown star returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2024 and got a tremendous reaction from the fans in attendance.

However, she was eventually eliminated by Jade Cargill and could still hold a grudge against her. The 37-year-old may have picked the perfect time to attack Cargill last November as a way of getting revenge on her for ruining her WWE return last year.

#2. The veteran does not have an alibi for the time Jade Cargill was attacked

Jade Cargill was attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown as Bianca Belair, Blair Davenport, and Chelsea Green were competing in the Women's United States Championship tournament. Belair abandoned the match to go check on her tag team partner, resulting in Green picking up the win. Green went on to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

Naomi was not ringside during Belair's match and did not have an alibi at the time of the attack. The former SmackDown Women's Champion may have strategically chosen to attack Cargill while Belair was in action as a way to hide that she was responsible. She could have lied to Belair about her whereabouts during the attack, and the Women's Tag Team Champion may have believed her due to their friendship.

#1. Cargill reacted to a claim by Naomi on social media

The Women's Tag Team Champions had a backstage conversation last month on WWE SmackDown. During the conversation, The Glow suggested that she had not received any word about who attacked Jade Cargill, and the company was still investigating the situation.

Cargill didn't seem to buy the former champion's comment and reacted to it immediately on social media. She posted, "You sure?" after the comments, suggesting that Naomi may have been responsible for the brutal attack last November on WWE SmackDown.

