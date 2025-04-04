Jade Cargill takes personal shot at major WWE star; reveals she can't say what she wants to say

Jade Cargill is a WWE Superstar who does not shy away from conflict. This has been made evident over the last few weeks and has even spilled over outside the squared circle. Recently, she took a personal shot at another star but claimed she could not say what she wanted to.

The star in question is Naomi, the one Jade Cargill has major beef with right now. The 37-year-old was revealed to be Cargill's "mystery attacker," and the two have been feuding ever since. Their rivalry will probably end at WrestleMania 41, but for now, they've settled for taking shots at each other.

It all started when B-Fab sent a message to Naomi on X/Twitter, cutting a promo in a video and calling her out. This led to the latter responding, but it quickly became a back-and-forth between her and Cargill, who butted in.

She pointed out to Naomi that she was a re-hire after The Glow claimed she would make B-Fab wish WWE never brought her back. This led to the former SmackDown Women's Champion mocking Cargill for failing her own tryout, while she was hired after her first.

Of course, this didn't sit well with The Storm, who claimed she couldn't say what she really wanted to say, but that she made it to the WWE in her own way. This was before she took a brutal shot at Naomi, making an implication that is sure to cause a lot of drama.

You can check out the tweet here.

"…now you know I can’t say what I want to say. Just KNOW I did it MY WAY! Weren’t you just shaking a** or something?" tweeted Jade Cargill.

It's safe to say there is no love lost between these two superstars, which makes the potential outcome of their rivalry that much more exciting.

Jade Cargill recently opened up about her body transformation

Jade Cargill's return came after she was sidelined for a few months with an injury. Her last match prior to her recent performance against Liv Morgan, was in early November. Since then, she's been recuperating and training for her in-ring return.

Said return came at Elimination Chamber, and Cargill looked to be in phenomenal shape. However, she recently noted that she has gone through a bit of a body transformation.

The 32-year-old revealed in an Instagram story that she had become a bit leaner. She wondered if any fans noticed, before confirming that the change came despite the fact that she is still lifting the same weights.

Either way, as mentioned earlier, Cargill is in phenomenal shape. She is one of the strongest superstars in the WWE locker room, and fans will be looking forward to seeing that strength on display against Naomi.

