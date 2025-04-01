Jade Cargill explains new look following WWE return; details body transformation

Jade Cargill explained her new look following her WWE return and detailed her body transformation today on social media. The Storm returned from her hiatus at Elimination Chamber 2025 to attack Naomi.

The former AEW star took to her Instagram story today to share a new image of herself and noted that she had been getting leaner. She asked fans if they had noticed and added that she loved going to the gym.

"A little leaner these days... same weights though. Have you noticed? I love getting out and going to the gym," she wrote.

Cargill showed off her physique today on social media. [Image credit: Jade Cargill on Instagram]

Cargill suffered her first pinfall loss as a WWE Superstar on a recent edition of SmackDown. She was pinned by Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan after Naomi got involved in the match. Naomi has been revealed to be responsible for the heinous attack on Cargill last November and has blamed the 32-year-old for ruining her friendship with Bianca Belair.

Jade Cargill reacts to her first loss on WWE SmackDown

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill sent a message following her loss to Liv Morgan on the March 21 edition of SmackDown.

The veteran took to Instagram to comment on her loss and noted that she had been tested beyond her limits. She added that Naomi's betrayal was heartbreaking because they used to be friends and she trusted her. Cargill added a warning to The Glow at the end of her message.

"Trust no one, fear no one. I’ve been tested without limits. But the saddest part about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies; it comes from those you trust the most. You know what’s coming… - The Storm ⚡️," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Naomi replaced Jade Cargill in the tag team with Bianca Belair following the attack last year. The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated the duo to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship for the third time last month on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if Cargill will be in action at WWE WrestleMania 41 later this month.

