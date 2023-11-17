Jade Cargill teases something major amid her WWE absence, sends a short message

Jade Cargill took to social media to send a cryptic five-word message as she appeared to tease something major.

Cargill made her WWE debut at the Fastlane Premium Live Event. She has also made appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, crossing paths with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Taking to Twitter/X, the former AEW star teased at the possibility of something "big" while she continues to improve and train at the Performance Center.

"Big tings BIG tings baby," wrote Cargill.

Booker T believes Jade Cargill could feud with Becky Lynch

Jade Cargill appeared at NXT Halloween Havoc as she watched the main event between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria.

According to NXT commentator and WWE legend Booker T, Cargill was scouting The Man ahead of a potential rivalry between the two women.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the possibility of a feud between Cargill and Lynch. He said:

"The way I saw that was she was there to watch Becky Lynch. She was just getting some insight information, some downloading, some knowledge, as far as, you know, what am I to expect perhaps when I step in the ring with The Man Becky Lynch. That's the way I saw it. I didn't see it as far as her, you know, making a move as far as, 'Man, I gotta go in there, take on the NXT ch... I didn't see it that way at all."

During her time in AEW, Cargill shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the promotion, including Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho, Athena, Taya Valkyrie, and others.

The former TBS Champion's in-ring debut is yet to be announced by WWE. It remains to be seen who her first opponent turns out to be.

