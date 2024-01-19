Jade Cargill has three-word response regarding her absence from television

Jade Cargill recently responded about her absence from WWE television over the past few weeks.

One of the biggest stories of last year was Jade Cargill's signing with WWE. Cargill first made a name for herself in AEW, where she reigned as the TBS Champion for 508 days. She dominated as champion in the longest winning in AEW history.

Cargill's in-ring skills and impressive physique made her one of the most sought-after prospects after her deal with Tony Khan's promotion ended. Hence, it wasn't surprising when WWE signed her to a multi-year deal. Once it was made official, the 31-year-old star began regularly appearing on WWE television without wrestling a match.

However, Cargill has remained off television for the past couple of months, which has fans wondering about her absence. The former TBS Champion has now responded to fans on social media who were wondering about her whereabouts.

"I’m not real," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Wrestling legend believes Jade Cargill will show up at the Royal Rumble

With the 2024 Royal Rumble just around the corner, fans are getting excited about who will make a surprising appearance. The Royal Rumble match could also be the perfect place for Cargill to make her debut.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter stated that Cargill will be there at the 2024 Royal Rumble in some capacity.

"I believe we'll see her at the Royal Rumble. I don't know if she'll be in the match or standing there watching until the end. But I think we'll see her during that show."

It remains to be seen if Cargill will make her debut at the Royal Rumble on January 27 and participate in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

When do you think Jade Cargill will make her debut? Sound off in the comments section.

Rhea Ripley reacts to fan tweets!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here