Jade Cargill, Tonga Loa, The Rock's daughter Ava, and more react after 27-year-old star gets fired from WWE

The news of the latest bunch of WWE releases has stunned fans as several high-profile and talented youngsters have been shown the door from the company. One such performer is Dani Palmer, whose recent message about her firing has generated tons of responses from fans and her colleagues within the promotion.

The 27-year-old star had been a part of WWE since 2022 when she joined the Performance Center. Though she didn't make a mark on NXT TV, she was active on the live circuit. Dani Palmer's sole TV appearance was earlier this year on NXT's January 18th episode, where she participated in a Battle Royal.

Palmer recently shared an Instagram post confirming her exit from the company and mentioned how grateful she was for all the opportunities that came her way. As expected, the post's comments section was flooded with her well-wishers sending out heartfelt messages for her. Jade Cargill, Cathy Kelley, Tonga Loa, and The Rock's daughter, Ava, among more, also dropped comments.

Who else was released from WWE?

The post-WrestleMania season is often the time when WWE makes roster cuts as they plan for the year ahead. However, some of the releases this year left fans stunned. Popular names like Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, and Shayna Baszler, among many others, became victims of the latest round of cuts.

Apart from that, up-and-coming talents from NXT talents like Gigi Dolin, Gallus, Oro Mensah, and a few more, were also released. A few hours ago, Shotzi also announced that she was leaving the Stamford-based promotion. Her case, however, was of the company choosing not to renew her contract.

Among those released, Dakota Kai is said to have already generated immense interest from promotions across the globe. It's safe to say even other performers could draw significant attention once their non-compete clauses expire.

