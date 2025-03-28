Jade Cargill unveils new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill returned from injury earlier this month at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Storm, who often experiments with her appearance, recently unveiled a new look.

The 32-year-old wrestled her first match in over four months last week on SmackDown. Facing Liv Morgan, Cargill debuted a new look this week, with her hair much shorter. The former AEW star recently took to her Instagram stories to reveal another change in her appearance.

Jade Cargill posted multiple pictures of herself from her day out in London ahead of the upcoming edition of SmackDown slated to emanate from the O2 Arena later tonight. She appeared to have switched back to her older hairstyle, having straightened out her white hair.

You can check out screenshots of Cargill's Instagram Stories below:

Jade Cargill changes up her hairstyle. [Photo Credits: Cargill's Instagram Stories]

Bianca Belair left "heartbroken" by the fallout between Jade Cargill and Naomi

Amid Jade Cargill's absence after getting attacked backstage, Naomi replaced The Storm as Bianca Belair's tag team partner. However, earlier this month on SmackDown, The Glow confessed that she was the mystery assailant who took out Cargill in November 2024.

In a recent interview on ESPN's First Take, Bianca Belair shared her reaction to Naomi's shocking revelation. The 35-year-old claimed that she was heartbroken and was finding it very hard to focus on her Women's World Championship match scheduled for WrestleMania 41.

"So it's very heartbreaking for me. I'm actually more hurt than anything. And it's really tough because I just won [the] Elimination Chamber, and I'm supposed to be going to WrestleMania [41] and having a big title match. But it's really hard to focus on that. So it's kind of bittersweet for me, like, I'm trying to be excited about this Elimination Chamber win. But I'm also hurt by the breakdown of the big three because we were doing amazing things, and we were really representing. So it's just a very heartbreaking time for me right now," she Belair. [From 0:48 to 1:13]

You can check out Bianca Belair's comments in the video below:

Naomi made her presence felt last week on SmackDown as he helped Liv Morgan hand Cargill her first loss in singles competition. She attacked Jade after the match, further fueling her rivalry with the two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

