Jaida Parker sends a three-word message to Jade Cargill after her latest attack on Naomi

Jaida Parker sent a three-word message to Jade Cargill after she attacked Naomi on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. Naomi shockingly admitted that it was her who attacked Cargill back in November.

During an emotional exchange with Bianca Belair, Naomi confessed she attacked Cargill, suggesting she was ungrateful. However, things didn't quite work out in her favor, as The EST walked out on her now-former tag team partner. This allowed Cargill to attack Naomi once again.

On Instagram, Cargill shared photos showing off her latest attire, one she wore to the ring on SmackDown. This caught Parker's attention, and she reacted with a three-word message.

"But damn tho … 😍," wrote Parker

Check out a screengrab of Parker's Instagram comment:

Jade Cargill and Naomi went back and forth on X

Jade Cargill and Naomi have also been feuding on social media. Cargill warned Naomi's father-in-law, Rikishi, about his latest comments about her and made it clear that things are far from over between the two former allies.

On X, The Storm wrote his “daughter” was dead wrong, and she’s going to get everything coming to her b**** a**!"

This led to an interesting reply from Naomi, who claimed that Cargill was almost "dead" back in November after she was ambushed. She also asked her not to tweet at Rikishi.

"I might have been dead wrong but you were almost dead dont ever tweet my pops again" wrote Naomi

Cargill responded to it by digging deeper into her and Rikishi. She responded:

"Too bad you didn’t finish the job, remember this when I’m stomping your as* out AGAIN…but TBH F*CK YOU AND HIM!"

The situation between Naomi and Jade Cargill seems to be getting worse. The two superstars could meet in a singles match at WrestleMania 41, but WWE has not confirmed anything.

