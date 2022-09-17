Jake Paul makes bold claim about Undisputed WWE Universal Roman Reigns

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul made a bold claim about the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and what Logan Paul would do to him.
On this week's SmackDown, Logan Paul came out and called out the Tribal Chief. His promo segment was interrupted by the Wiseman Paul Heyman and The Bloodline. During the segment, Heyman mentioned Logan's accolades and also mentioned his brother's upcoming boxing match against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson 'The Spider' Silva. The segment came to an end with the Maverick sucker-punching Sami Zayn and exiting the ring.
Logan's younger brother Jake Paul took to Twitter to respond to Paul Heyman. The Problem Child claimed that his brother would easily knock out the Head of the Table Roman Reigns.
"No disrespect Heyman but Logan would KO your boy Roman Reigns easy …" - Jake Paul tweeted
Check out Jake's tweet below:
Fans react to Jake Paul's tweet
The founder of MVP Boxing is one of the biggest villains on social media. While some people do support him, most tend to despise him.
People wished to see Logan reciprocate the love and support he receives from his brother. Here are some of the reactions.
One person agreed with Jake, mentioning Logan's wrestling record in both high school and college.
Some non-wrestling watchers tried their best to remind the Problem Child that professional wrestling is scripted.
Eventually, the pro-wrestling fans barged in it's defense.
Some claimed Jake's fights were also as scripted as WWE.
People predicted that at WWE Crown Jewel the Tribal Chief will defeat the Maverick.
Some of the Twitter users mocked the Problem Child and his brother calling them names and also claimed that the Paul brothers cannot win a fight without fixing it in advance.
Boxing fans joined in on the conversation promoting Jake's next fight and also suggested a couple of opponents for him.
Logan Paul called out Roman Reigns to a press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, tomorrow. Will the Problem Child also be there? Tune in to find out.
Do you think the YouTube sensation could knock out the Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.
