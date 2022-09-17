Jake Paul makes bold claim about Undisputed WWE Universal Roman Reigns

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul made a bold claim about the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and what Logan Paul would do to him.

On this week's SmackDown, Logan Paul came out and called out the Tribal Chief. His promo segment was interrupted by the Wiseman Paul Heyman and The Bloodline. During the segment, Heyman mentioned Logan's accolades and also mentioned his brother's upcoming boxing match against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson 'The Spider' Silva. The segment came to an end with the Maverick sucker-punching Sami Zayn and exiting the ring.

Logan's younger brother Jake Paul took to Twitter to respond to Paul Heyman. The Problem Child claimed that his brother would easily knock out the Head of the Table Roman Reigns.

"No disrespect Heyman but Logan would KO your boy Roman Reigns easy …" - Jake Paul tweeted

Check out Jake's tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



No disrespect Heyman but Logan would KO your boy Roman Reigns easy … @WWERomanReigns No disrespect Heyman but Logan would KO your boy Roman Reigns easy …@WWERomanReigns https://t.co/R3BHlhF8ig

Fans react to Jake Paul's tweet

The founder of MVP Boxing is one of the biggest villains on social media. While some people do support him, most tend to despise him.

People wished to see Logan reciprocate the love and support he receives from his brother. Here are some of the reactions.

Prab Sandhu @prabhh19 @jakepaul



Can any of y’all imagine Logan saying “no disrespect KSI but Jake would KO you easy …” He’d Never



(Can’t wait for the triggered replies hahahah) @WWERomanReigns Only if Logan can just come out and support his bro like thisCan any of y’all imagine Logan saying “no disrespect KSI but Jake would KO you easy …” He’d Never(Can’t wait for the triggered replies hahahah) @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns Only if Logan can just come out and support his bro like this 😂😂Can any of y’all imagine Logan saying “no disrespect KSI but Jake would KO you easy …” He’d Never (Can’t wait for the triggered replies hahahah)

BarlundRoni @BarlundR @prabhh19 @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns Yeah Jake is way more real, genuine and loyal than Logan funny how most people think the opposite. Shows how bad judge of characters people are. @prabhh19 @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns Yeah Jake is way more real, genuine and loyal than Logan funny how most people think the opposite. Shows how bad judge of characters people are.

One person agreed with Jake, mentioning Logan's wrestling record in both high school and college.

Some non-wrestling watchers tried their best to remind the Problem Child that professional wrestling is scripted.

Eventually, the pro-wrestling fans barged in it's defense.

Donovan @Donovanjixt @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns Jakes mental capacity is still at the age where he thinks wrestling is real @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns Jakes mental capacity is still at the age where he thinks wrestling is real

PJW @faykabe_ @APAHandle @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns Your hero was a huge wrestling fan, he also also a referee at the first wrestlemaina @APAHandle @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns Your hero was a huge wrestling fan, he also also a referee at the first wrestlemaina https://t.co/cAMiXy4z93

Some claimed Jake's fights were also as scripted as WWE.

Cormac @cormackane3 @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns Its fake jake, didnt anyone tell you ? Like your fights @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns Its fake jake, didnt anyone tell you ? Like your fights

People predicted that at WWE Crown Jewel the Tribal Chief will defeat the Maverick.

Some of the Twitter users mocked the Problem Child and his brother calling them names and also claimed that the Paul brothers cannot win a fight without fixing it in advance.

That Guy Ty @ViewtifulTy @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns Neither of you mongs can get a win over some one with out paying them off. At least Logan was smart enough to let WWE foot the bill. @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns Neither of you mongs can get a win over some one with out paying them off. At least Logan was smart enough to let WWE foot the bill.

No Worries @NoWorri08665971 @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns Especially that trash podcast. You guys are a bunch of weird nerds that acts like some superstar. What a joke. 🤦🤦🏻🤦🏼🤦🏽🤦‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns Especially that trash podcast. You guys are a bunch of weird nerds that acts like some superstar. What a joke. 🤦🤦🏻🤦🏼🤦🏽🤦‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️

Boxing fans joined in on the conversation promoting Jake's next fight and also suggested a couple of opponents for him.

Rashgoat @DrRashfordMBE @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns And swarmz after a full camp KOs you lil bro @jakepaul @WWERomanReigns And swarmz after a full camp KOs you lil bro

Logan Paul called out Roman Reigns to a press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, tomorrow. Will the Problem Child also be there? Tune in to find out.

Do you think the YouTube sensation could knock out the Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far