Jake Roberts' criticism of WWE prompts strong comment from veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently criticized a new show of the company coming out on Netflix, calling it foolish. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Jake is not wrong in what he said.

Ad

The Stamford-based promotion has announced a new show, WWE: Unreal, which is set to premiere on July 29. The show will introduce fans to some of the backstage workings of the company, explaining how the televised product is formulated. Jake Roberts is not pleased with the development, claiming that it would reveal too much of the protected business.

Bill Apter also shares similar sentiments. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran had the following to say when asked about his thoughts on Jake Roberts' words:

Ad

Trending

"Agreed. It's taking the world of magic and showing how they do the tricks blatantly. They're gonna go into the writers' room and see how they create the scripts." [1:38 onwards]

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

You can check out the full video below:

Ad

Another WWE veteran thinks the new show will be "comical"

Vince Russo has long criticized the creative process in the Stamford-based promotion, and he believes that the new show will simply expose the problems.

During an episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained how WWE: Unreal could reveal Triple H's creative process. He said:

"That Unreal series to me is just gonna be so freaking comical," Russo said. "When you have guys sitting around in suits and ties trying to come up with wrestling angles, and they just keep going back to the same wrestling angle over and over, I don't know why they would want to expose their lack of creativity that way." [0:34 – 0:55]

Ad

Ad

It remains to be seen how the show will be received by fans after it premieres.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE