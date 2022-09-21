Jake Roberts praises the "natural skills" of top WWE Champion 

WWE hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recently praised the skills of current NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

As well as having only made his wrestling debut less than two years ago, Breakker is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, which may be a possible reason behind his astronomical rise in the company.

Speaking on the latest DDP Snake Pit, Jake Roberts was quick to praise the 24-year-old star after he had another impressive showing in the ring.

"I was glad to see our buddy, the Steiner boy [Breakker]. Him and his tag team partner Tyler Bate they did some stuff. Really enjoyed seeing him," Roberts added. "Bron Breakker, or Bronson or Steiner as I call him, because he is a Steiner, with his dad and his uncle. That kid’s got such natural skills. They’ve got some great talent down there in NXT." (H/T SEScoops)

Although he never competed in a wrestling ring until 2020, the former American Football player has taken to WWE with ease and is heavily touted as one of the company's future stars.

Wrestling legend wants to see Bron Breakker against a certain WWE Hall of Famer

The current NXT Champion's in-ring character and movest is that of an overly aggressive individual who looks to dominate everyone he faces off against.

With that description in mind, former WCW star Konnan was asked on the Keepin it 100 podcast if Breakker should go one-on-one with Godberg at WrestleMania next year.

"It's not a bad idea. I'm not a big fan of watching Goldberg in the ring anymore, but that's not a bad idea if it's like passing the torch, last match type of thing to get this guy [Breakker] over that he's like the mentor and friend of the Steiners, and he then turns on him. Not a bad idea." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Watch the full interview below:

Bron Breakker's next title defense of the NXT Championship is set to take place on October 22nd at Halloween Havoc, as he faces off against European stars Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh.

What are your thoughts on Bron Breakker's WWE career so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

