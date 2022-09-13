Konnan says Goldberg should lose to 24-year-old WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently discussed the idea of Goldberg possibly clashing with NXT Champion Bron Breakker at WrestleMania.

It's no secret that the former WCW Champion is one of the most dominant and feared performers in wrestling history. Considering how respected Goldberg is among viewers, whoever has bested him in recent years has gone on to greater heights in their careers. Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman, among others, have hugely benefited from defeating him.

Speaking on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan responded to a fan who pointed out the possibility of a match between Bron Breakker and the veteran performer taking place at WrestleMania 39. The former WCW star explained that the potential bout could work as a "passing the torch" moment, where the NXT Champion comes out on top.

"It's not a bad idea. I'm not a big fan of watching Goldberg in the ring anymore, but that's not a bad idea if it's like passing the torch, last match type of thing to get this guy [Breakker] over that he's like the mentor and friend of the Steiners, and he then turns on him. Not a bad idea," Konnan said. (From 1:47 - 2:01)

WWE's reported plans for Goldberg at Crown Jewel 2022

While a match between Goldberg and Breakker is still a hypothetical situation, WWE seems to have already planned something interesting for the former.

If recent reports are anything to go by, the former Universal Champion could battle it out with Omos or Veer Mahaan at Crown Jewel 2022. It was also noted that he himself pitched to be a part of the upcoming premium live event.

The veteran performer last stepped inside a WWE ring at Elimination Chamber back in February, where The Tribal Chief defeated him via referee stoppage.

As the saying goes, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and fans may have missed the legend. His potential return will likely be received warmly and seeing him go up against a rising star could get fans invested.

