Jake Roberts provides a health update ahead of third hip surgery

Jake Roberts recently opened up about his health ahead of his third hip surgery.

The WWE Hall of Famer has long suffered from health issues. While in better condition now, thanks to DDP's involvement in helping him with his addiction issues and getting fitter, the star is still far from being as spry as he was before when wrestling in WWE.

During his recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Jake Roberts shared some updates about his health. He is getting his third hip surgery. He also talked about how he needed to take oxygen at times. However, he added that there were a lot of great days in between.

"When you're getting to the age I am, which is too old, you're going to have problems, because the parts are breaking down. If I'd known I was going to live this long, I'd have taken better care of myself. To tell you the truth, I'm about to get my third hip [surgery]. There's no warranties on those damn things, that's bulls**t. You have those little issues here and there. Unfortunately, my mom gave me a couple of diseases and there's no cure for them, in my lungs. I have to do a little oxygen here and there. But that's okay. In between man, I have such great days," Roberts shared. (16:45 - 17:31)

Jake Roberts also enjoys the opportunity to catch up with other veterans

As a wrestling legend, Jake Roberts has been around a long time. In the 1980s and 1990s, he terrified other stars using his pet snake.

Now, he has an opportunity to catch up with some of them in the wrestling cons and meet and greets.

"Getting the opportunity to come to this '80s con man, where I get to see some of the guys who are still left, but there's not a whole lot of us, unfortunately. To see the guys, is just a wonderful thing. I just ran into a guy a couple weeks ago that I'd not seen since '74, '75, Dr. D!" (17:32 - 17:58)

In the same interview, Roberts commented on one of his favorite opponents and a very odd quirk of his.

Sportskeeda wishes Jake Roberts a successful surgery and a quick recovery.

