"I've got a heavy heart today" - Jake Roberts says he's scared of losing his friendship with WWE Legend

Jake Roberts has shared that he's scared of losing his friendship with Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat after commenting on the latter's health.

Last month, Roberts revealed on his podcast that he learned that Steamboat was having problems with his health. The latter denied the rumors, stating that he's doing fine and that his doctor is always impressed at how well his body has been performing.

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts expressed his regret for commenting without checking with the Hall of Famer first:

"I've got a heavy heart today, man. Last week, we were talking about someone who I hold in the highest regard. I brought up something that I had no business bringing up because I didn't check who said it. Number one, you should never, and folks out there you should learn from this, you should never talk about someone unless you check the facts. I said that I'd heard that Ricky [Steamboat] was having problems with a mental aspect. I did it out of concern and love and fear, fear that I'd been the reason that maybe that he was having problems. The good news is he's not having any damn problems." (H/T Fightful)

JakeSnakeDDT @JakeSnakeDDT



The new episode of It didn't get much better than working with Eddie, but that didn't mean he was safe from getting ribbed.The new episode of @DDPSnakePit about the great Eddie Guerrero is out everywhere tomorrow, but you can get it early on AdFreeShows.com It didn't get much better than working with Eddie, but that didn't mean he was safe from getting ribbed.The new episode of @DDPSnakePit about the great Eddie Guerrero is out everywhere tomorrow, but you can get it early on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/36oBPOzSNZ

Jake Roberts wants to amend his friendship with Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat

During a match between the two stars many years ago, Roberts planted Steamboat with a DDT onto the concrete floor. The former said that the spot haunted him, and he felt partially responsible when he thought Ricky was having health issues.

Jake Roberts was apologetic on his podcast about commenting on Steamboat's health. He hopes that the wrestling legend doesn't end their friendship.

"I repeated something that I'd heard from what I thought was a very good source. Someone that spends time with him, and I was totally wrong in doing it. I'm ashamed that I did it. I am so scared that I'm gonna lose my friendship with him. I reached out with no luck. Ricky, I certainly understand you have the right to kick my bu**, whatever, just don't shut the door on our friendship, that's all I ask," Roberts pleaded.

Both Ricky Steamboat and Jake Roberts are WWE Hall of Famers, with the former getting his induction in 2009 and the latter in 2014. The Dragon recently turned down a match against long-time rival Ric Flair, who is set to make his in-ring return on July 31 this year. You can learn more about that here.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Angana Roy