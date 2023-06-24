Jake "The Snake" Roberts reveals how he started dating ex-WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently recalled how he started dating Missy Hyatt.

Before joining the sports entertainment giant in 1986, Roberts wrestled in several other promotions, including Georgia Championship Wrestling (GCW). During his time there, he had a brief relationship with Missy Hyatt, who had previously been married to another GCW wrestler, Eddie Mansfield.

During a recent episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the wrestling legend recalled how he and Hyatt first met.

"Missy Hyatt had married this guy in Florida and his name was Mansfield, Eddie Mansfield, that's who it was, yeah. [I had no idea she had been with him] Yeah, for two weeks. He'd worked for Georgia and he worked over the other guys and he sued Georgia for them not letting him wrestle. (...) He sued them and he had all sorts of bullsh*t in there and because she had been married to him, they hired her for her witness testimony about some of his antics that he pulled. You know, jet airplanes and all this bullsh*t, leaving bills here and there, oh gosh," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"So, we're at the Omni one night and Ole [Anderson] comes to me and goes, 'you gotta babysit somebody for me.' 'What the f**k are you talking about?' He said, 'you gotta babysit somebody for me. We got this bimbo coming in. She's gotta testify in court tomorrow so you're gonna babysit her tonight.' 'What the f**k, I am not babysitting her, who is it?' And they point her out to me and I'm like, 'f**k, I'll babysit her.' I'll be glad to. She doesn't need a hotel room. So, yeah, that's how it happened." [0:18 - 2:41]

Missy Hyatt had a brief run in WWE

In 1987, WWE brought in Missy Hyatt to host a segment called Missy's Manor to replace Rowdy Roddy Piper's show Piper's Pit. However, Missy's Manor did not gain the success the company thought it would. Hence, it was canceled.

Although the company offered Hyatt another role, she declined and left. The 59-year-old later worked in other promotions, including WCW and ECW.

