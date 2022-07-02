Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth names his two picks for Money in the Bank 2022

According to former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the favorites heading into WWE Money in the Bank this weekend.

Ellsworth made his debut in WWE in 2016. He became popular with fans after delivering the line "Any man with two hands has a fighting chance" before Braun Strowman demolished him. James eventually turned heel and became Carmella's sidekick. He helped Mella win the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match before being released from the promotion in November 2017.

Ellsworth took to Twitter today to pick his winners for the Money in the Bank ladder matches this year. The former star picked Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to win but noted that he would like to see Liv Morgan and Riddle emerge from the premium live event with more popularity.

"Beck and Seth are going to win #MITB. Hoping for Riddle and Liv to get the Rub," Ellsworth wrote.

How did Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch qualify for WWE Money in the Bank?

The power couple have fallen on some hard times and were on a bit of a losing streak as of late.

Seth Rollins went 0-3 against Cody Rhodes, with his latest loss coming at Hell in a Cell earlier this month. The Visionary brutally attacked Rhodes the following night on RAW before turning his attention to Money in the Bank. Rollins then went on to defeat AJ Styles to qualify for the men's ladder match this Saturday.

Becky Lynch lost her qualifying match against Asuka but was given another chance on this past Monday's episode of RAW. The six-time women's champion defeated Xia Li, Doudrop, Shayna Baszler, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina in an Elimination match to claim a spot in the women's ladder match.

It will be interesting to see whether Rollins and Lynch will live up to Ellsworth's predictions and come out of MITB with the briefcase. It also remains to be seen how the pair will be booked in the near future.

