As previously reported, WWE veteran Randy Orton recently took a shot at former TNA World Heavyweight Champion James Storm on Twitter. Orton was responding to a fan who wanted to know if there was heat between his family and Storm for the latter donning the moniker of "Cowboy". Orton hinted that he doesn't know who Storm is. Storm posted a screengrab in response to Randy Orton's jibe, showing that The Viper follows him on Twitter. He thanked Orton for the "social media traffic", as can be seen in the tweet below:

👀🤷🏻‍♂️ Thanks for the social media traffic 🍺 https://t.co/bZ1KIZEzKX pic.twitter.com/usTcM52NUv — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) October 24, 2020

Randy Orton has had amusing exchanges like this with several wrestlers in the past

It's safe to say that Randy Orton was just having some fun on Twitter at the expense of James Storm. The 13-time World Champion has always acted this way on social media, especially while addressing his close friends and fellow wrestlers on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

James Storm was one of the most popular wrestlers over in TNA, way before it got a name change in the form of IMPACT Wrestling. Additionally, Storm has worked for NJPW as well. He recently made his return to IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.