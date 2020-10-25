Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

James Storm points out that Randy Orton follows him on Twitter, thanks him for "social media traffic"

Randy Orton had an amusing exchange with Impact Wrestling star James Storm on Twitter
Randy Orton had an amusing exchange with Impact Wrestling star James Storm on Twitter
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Modified 25 Oct 2020, 09:00 IST
News
Advertisement

As previously reported, WWE veteran Randy Orton recently took a shot at former TNA World Heavyweight Champion James Storm on Twitter. Orton was responding to a fan who wanted to know if there was heat between his family and Storm for the latter donning the moniker of "Cowboy". Orton hinted that he doesn't know who Storm is. Storm posted a screengrab in response to Randy Orton's jibe, showing that The Viper follows him on Twitter. He thanked Orton for the "social media traffic", as can be seen in the tweet below:

Randy Orton has had amusing exchanges like this with several wrestlers in the past

It's safe to say that Randy Orton was just having some fun on Twitter at the expense of James Storm. The 13-time World Champion has always acted this way on social media, especially while addressing his close friends and fellow wrestlers on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

James Storm was one of the most popular wrestlers over in TNA, way before it got a name change in the form of IMPACT Wrestling. Additionally, Storm has worked for NJPW as well. He recently made his return to IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Published 25 Oct 2020, 09:00 IST
Impact Wrestling Randy Orton James Storm Greatest Heels in WWE history
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी